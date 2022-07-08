WE HAD never heard of World Chocolate Day before but it's without question a national day we can get behind.

Marked on July 7, the delicious day was introduced in 2009 as a way of celebrating all things chocolatey and its introduction into the world.

Whether you're looking to treat the kids to a little something sweet or you want to indulge in a mouthwatering experience of your own, Red Letter Days has you covered.

The experience day website has rounded up some of its best offerings from cocktail clubs to tempting workshops for you to try.

Red Letter Days marks World Chocolate Day with delicious experiences

Chocolate Making Class for Two People

Chocolate Making Class for Two People. Credit: Red Letter Days

Chocoholics can visit Brighton, Manchester or London to learn from professional chocolatiers in this amazing experience.

You will be able to get creative with cutting, dipping piping and decorating chocolate with this hands on chocolate making masterclass.

This fun and interactive experience will let you personalise chocolates and truffles as well as delve into the sweet treat's history.

Book your experience for £70 via the Red Letter Days website.

London Chocolate Tour for Two

London Chocolate Tour for Two. Credit: Red Letter Days

Treat someone with a sweet tooth to this extra special chocolate tour for two in London.

An expert guide will meet you at Green Park and you'll get to visit the city's various chocolate suppliers before tucking into six delicious samples of chocolate and truffles.

The terrific two-person experience is valid for 12 months and has been recently reduced from £58.

You can now add it to your basket for £29 via the Red Letter Days website.

Hotel Escape with Breakfast and Chocolate Truffles for Two at The Crowne Plaza Hotel Marlow, Bucks

Hotel Escape with Breakfast and Chocolate Truffles for Two at The Crowne Plaza Hotel Marlow, Bucks. Credit: Red Letter Days

Whisk that special someone away for a romantic luxury break for two at The Crowne Plaza Marlow in the heart of the Thames Valley.

The bright contemporary four-star hotel has a stunning lakeside setting and facilities include access to the Quad Health and Fitness Club with a swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room and more.

The one-night stay also includes complimentary breakfast and truffles.

Treat yourself for £125 via the Red Letter Days website.

Chocolate Workshop and Tapas Style Afternoon Tea with Champagne at MAP Maison for Two

Chocolate Workshop and Tapas Style Afternoon Tea with Champagne at MAP Maison for Two. Credit: Red Letter Days

Name a better combination than chocolate making, afternoon tea and champagne - we'll wait.

Learn the art of chocolate making and decorating before tucking into a tasty tapas-style afternoon tea for two from a set menu at MAP Maison.

You can wash it down with a glass of Champagne each before snacking on your personalised chocolate treats from the workshop.

Give into temptation for £119 via the Red Letter Days website.

The Chocolate Cocktail Club Entry for Two with Cocktails

The Chocolate Cocktail Club Entry for Two with Cocktails. Credit: Red Letter Days

After appearing on ITV2 and Channel 5 following the success of their pop-ups in Shoreditch, Covent Garden and Brighton, you can now visit this trendy venue in London's Farringdon.

The stylish spot serves a selection of boozy cocktails perfect for satisfying your chocolate cravings.

Sip on a luxurious Chocotini before selecting a second cocktail from the menu.

Take yourself on this experience for £36 via the Red Letter Days website.