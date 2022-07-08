TALKS are "ongoing" over a planned strike at a Wilko distribution centre in Gwent in a row over the dismissal of a shop steward.

Members of the United Road Transport Union working at the centre in Magor voted to strike because the union believes that the local shop steward was dismissed due to their trade union activities.

The strike is planned to take place on Monday, July 18.

The centre is owned and operated by logistics company Wincanton, and supplies national chain Wilko, which has more than 400 stores around the UK.

According to Wincanton, talks are still ongoing to resolve the situation.

A spokeswoman for Wincanton said: "We are in ongoing discussions and remain committed to finding a resolution."

A spokesman for Wilko said: "We’re in discussion with our partners at Wincanton to ensure there is as little disruption as possible for team members and customers."

It is unknown exactly how many Wilko stores will be affected by the strike, but the distribution centre is one of only two that serves the "nationwide network of stores."

