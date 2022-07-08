A GWENT man has been recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of his release.
Matthew Knight was jailed for a year and four months last November, after being convicted at Cardiff Crown Court of actual bodily harm.
The 39-year-old was released from prison on licence in May, but has since breached the terms of that licence.
Knight is from Abergavenny and has links to Torfaen and the rest of Monmouthshire.
Police have now appealed to the public for help to track him down.
Anyone with information about Knight's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200163080.
You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
