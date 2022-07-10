THE South Wales Argus Camera Club members regularly post stunning images from all over the five counties of Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

Here we look at some of our favourite animal related images from across the region as captured by our members.

If you want to join the camera club and have the chance for your photos to be featured, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

South Wales Argus: Swans and cygnets at Beechwood Park. Picture: Johanna FallonSwans and cygnets at Beechwood Park. Picture: Johanna Fallon

A family of swans and cygnets having a nap in the sun at Beechwood Park. Picture: Johanna Fallon

South Wales Argus: Garden visitor in Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda StempGarden visitor in Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda Stemp

A Llanhilleth garden was visited by this beautiful insect. Picture: Linda Stemp

South Wales Argus: Baby robin in Blaenavon. Picture: Ruth Turley SymesBaby robin in Blaenavon. Picture: Ruth Turley Symes

A baby robin in Blaenavon. Picture: Ruth Turley Symes

South Wales Argus: Swan in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher ParrySwan in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry

A swan in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry

South Wales Argus: Heron in Torfaen. Picture: Roslynne EatonHeron in Torfaen. Picture: Roslynne Eaton

A heron preening itself in Torfaen. Picture: Roslynne Eaton

South Wales Argus: Goose in Torfaen. Picture: Joanna PriceGoose in Torfaen. Picture: Joanna Price

This goose was a bit camera-shy in Torfaen. Picture: Joanne Price

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Sammy the seal in Chepstow. Picture: Robert ChanningSammy the seal in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channing

Sammy the seal was hungry in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channing

South Wales Argus: Green veined white Soar. Picture: Lee KershawGreen veined white Soar. Picture: Lee Kershaw

A beautiful green veined white Soar. Picture: Lee Kershaw

South Wales Argus: Sparrowhawk. Picture: John HamblenSparrowhawk. Picture: John Hamblen

A sparrowhawk in Newport. Picture: John Hamblen

South Wales Argus: Bee in Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay WilliamsBee in Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams

A bee in Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams

South Wales Argus: Marbled White Butterfly. Picture: Tammy Louise MountainMarbled White Butterfly. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

A marbled white butterfly in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

South Wales Argus: Chick. Picture: Daniel BrownChick. Picture: Daniel Brown

A chick resting on the ground. Picture: Daniel Brown