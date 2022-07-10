THE South Wales Argus Camera Club members regularly post stunning images from all over the five counties of Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
Here we look at some of our favourite animal related images from across the region as captured by our members.
A family of swans and cygnets having a nap in the sun at Beechwood Park. Picture: Johanna Fallon
A Llanhilleth garden was visited by this beautiful insect. Picture: Linda Stemp
A baby robin in Blaenavon. Picture: Ruth Turley Symes
A swan in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry
A heron preening itself in Torfaen. Picture: Roslynne Eaton
This goose was a bit camera-shy in Torfaen. Picture: Joanne Price
Sammy the seal was hungry in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channing
A beautiful green veined white Soar. Picture: Lee Kershaw
A sparrowhawk in Newport. Picture: John Hamblen
A bee in Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams
A marbled white butterfly in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
A chick resting on the ground. Picture: Daniel Brown
