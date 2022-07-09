ALL Creatures Great and Small is looking for an experienced dog owner to give a Chihuahua his forever home.

Loki is a male Chihuahua aged between seven and nine years old - the charity is unaware of his accurate age - who has been at the charity since March 27.

Loki - unlike his mythological namesake - is a sweet boy who loves affection and loves playing with toys, including running after a ball.

He arrived at All Creatures Great and Small with another male Chihuahua but they both had to be separated after fighting both in and out of the kennel.

He can be shy around new people and will bark but will warm up to people quite quickly.

Loki has not had experience around young children so All Creatures Great and Small is looking to rehome him to a home without children under 14. He must be the only pet in the home as he is not good with other dogs or cats.

When walking, Loki can be a bit stubborn and prefers to be carried.

He can get easily distracted by other dogs and smells and can be vocal when he sees other animals. His training is coming along well, with staff working on his recall. He is not yet 100 per cent house trained and has been known to have had accidents in his previous home.

To find out more, visit https://www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/