A POPULAR hair salon in Newport has relocated to a new, city centre location.

Just days ago, the Harrison Rabbitt Hair Studio closed its doors at its former home on Bridge Street, a short distance away from the city centre.

But, while news of its closure may have come as a blow for regulars looking for a fresh trim, their disappointment will have been short lived – with a brand new premises opening just a short distance away.

Now, the hair salon is up and running inside a significantly larger premises on Newport’s High Street, directly opposite the newly refurbished Newport Market.

Located at 45 High Street, the salon occupies one of the outward-facing units of Newport Arcade, which had previously stood empty for quite some time.

The newly opened hair studio in Newport

Currently, there is no external branding advertising the salon – but, given its position as part of the Grade II-listed Victorian arcade, it is thought that specific listed building consent would be required.

In any case, a new sign has been placed inside the salon’s reception area.

Once again, after three years of use as a salon, the Bridge Street premises currently stands empty.

That being said, if history has anything to say, it will find a new occupant soon.

Since 2008 it has been a gentlemen’s barbers, retro clothing store, a charity shop, coffee shop, and a dog grooming business.

As such, all bets are off as to what might happen next.

What has been said about the move?





Taking to social media to confirm the move, salon owner Harrison Rabbitt said: “So I’ve just finished up my last day in my lovely little studio.

“All further appointments will now be at my new location of 45 High Street, Newport city centre.

“It’s a really bittersweet moment. I have absolutely loved being here for the last three years. I’ve grown so much as a stylist and as a person. It’s been the biggest challenge of my life but also the best thing I’ve ever done.

Harrison Rabbitt, salon owner

“I cannot express my gratitude enough to my wonderful clients. Your loyalty and support has allowed me to succeed and I will be forever grateful.

“See ya’ll in the new salon.”

In addition to the move to the new premises, it has been confirmed that making use of the additional space, the salon has recruited a second stylist to their team.