A WOMAN was hospitalised in Newport on Thursday night after reports of an incident in the middle of a city road.

An eyewitness reported seeing police officers temporarily close a section of Caerau Road while a person was being treated on the floor.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Gwent Police confirmed officers had received a report of a "medical emergency" and rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said a woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment.

The incident was cleared by 11pm.