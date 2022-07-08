A WOMAN was hospitalised in Newport on Thursday night after reports of an incident in the middle of a city road.
An eyewitness reported seeing police officers temporarily close a section of Caerau Road while a person was being treated on the floor.
The incident happened shortly before 10pm on Thursday.
Gwent Police confirmed officers had received a report of a "medical emergency" and rushed to the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said a woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment.
The incident was cleared by 11pm.
