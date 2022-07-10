HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from July 1 to 8.
Garvin Powell
Powell was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.
The 79-year-old, of Llanover Road Estate, Blaenavon, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the B4246 in Varteg.
He was fined £111 for the offence, which occurred on January 4, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Stephen Watkins
Watkins was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.
The 48-year-old, of Garn Road, Blaenavon, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Greenforge Way in Cwmbran.
He was fined £175 for the offence, which occurred on December 15, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Nicola Gladwin
Gladwin was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 6.
The 47-year-old, of The Alders, Llanyravon, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Llanfrechfa Way in Cwmbran.
She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on January 8, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
