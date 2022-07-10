A NURSERY in Blackwood has won praise for its "close-knit community" and "wonderful relationship" between staff and children.

Welsh-language nursery Cylch Meithrin Coed Duon received a glowing report from inspectors when a team from Estyn and the Care Inspectorate Wales paid a recent visit.

The nursery looks after children aged between two and four years old, and currently has 19 youngsters enrolled.

Inspectors praised staff for the "engaging learning experiences" they plan and deliver, and for their "extremely rich opportunities to develop children’s physical and creative skills".

Staff are "excellent role models for the children to emulate", the inspectors said.

The nursery has set "high standards... to develop children's independence" and staff take "exceptionally good advantage of the [nursery's] outdoor area and engage children’s interest, wonder and curiosity skilfully".

The inspection team also praised the leader at Cylch Meithrin Coed Duon, who has "created a positive and supportive ethos so that children and practitioners are valued and give their best".

They also noted that "most parents are very happy with the provision and care and are very appreciative of the regular feedback on their child’s progress and well-being" at the nursery, and there is also "effective transition with local schools" for older children who are reaching primary education age.

Children at Cylch Meithrin Coed Duon "respond excellently" to staff and "show motivation and perseverance in their play and learning".

Inspectors also said the children there "show exceptional imaginative skills when playing outdoors", and gave special mention to the nursery's "vegetable shop".

They also found the learners "speak confidently" and "use excellent imagination and creativity" during activities.

The team was also impressed with the nursery's safeguarding arrangements and said there was a "strong emphasis on safety".

Staff have a "very good knowledge of children’s needs and preferences" and this "reinforces the very strong relationship between practitioners and parents".

The nursery environment itself was described as "exceptional" with "stimulating play and learning areas" as well as a sensory area which "provides an opportunity for children to relax and reflect in a relaxing atmosphere and feel comfortable".