THREE Gwent residents are currently wanted by police after being accused of a variety of offences.

Tara Louise Rees, 27, of Gelli Crug in Rassau, Blaenau Gwent, is accused of assault by beating.

Rees allegedly assaulted Stephen Edmund in Ebbw Vale on January 12, 2022.

An arrest warrant without bail has been issued as the offence is punishable by imprisonment.

Tommy Aaron Chislett, 19, of Rose Cottages in Upper Race, Pontypool, is accused of burglary with intent to commit damage.

Chislett allegedly trespassed in Manchester House in Aberbeeg, Abertillery, on May 4, 2021.

He is accused of entering the building to damage items inside or the building itself.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

The reason the warrant does not include bail is because the alleged offence can be punishable with jail time.

READ MORE:

Fred Whitfield, 25, of Clos Afon Llwyd in Riverside, Pontypool, is accused of a number of offences.

On December 24, 2021, Whitfield allegedly used abusive words and/or behaviour intended to cause Daniel James distress.

Whitfield is also accused of attempting to damage Mr James' door on the same date.

The following day, December 25, Whitfield allegedly resisted PC Goodwin in the execution of their duty.

He is also accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour near someone likely to be caused distress on the same day.

Again on Christmas Day, Whitfield allegedly damaged a police cell.

Then, on July 7, 2022, Whitfield allegedly skipped bail.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.