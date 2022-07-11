A MAN has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to assault and criminal damage.

Appearing before Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 6, Jack Tucker pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating, and one count of criminal damage.

All three charges relate to an incident in Rhymney, Caerphilly Borough, earlier this year.

At this time, the 27-year-old, of Union Street, Merthyr Tydfil, was found to have assaulted two victims, as well as causing damage to a window by using a garden chair and shovel to gain access to a premises.

It was said that once he gained access to the premises through the window, he “ran upstairs and barged both occupants out of the way”.

When considering the sentence, the court heard that one of the victims had described Tucker’s actions as “extremely frightening”.

Continuing, it was said that his “actions have left (his) victim feeling vulnerable, scared and undermined her security at home”.

The court heard that Tucker has no previous convictions, and with this in mind, along with the potential for rehabilitation, a suspended sentence was handed down.

He was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months for each of the assault charges, along with another month’s imprisonment, also suspended, for criminal damage.

The sentences are set to run concurrently.

Tucker has also been issued with two restraining orders, prohibiting him from coming into contact with either of his victims until July, 2027.

Additionally, Tucker is required to participate in a Building Better Relationships programme, and carry out 200 hours of unpaid supervised work over the next 12 months.

He has further been ordered to pay compensation to the tune of £375, to each of his assault victims, and a further £750 in compensation as a result of the criminal damage.

No order was made for costs as the court determined that compensation took priority.

All told, Tucker’s balance to pay stands at £750.