HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly county borough who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from July 1 to 8.
Ashleigh Smith
Smith was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.
The 27-year-old, of Llewellyn Street, Gilfach, was clocked travelling at 50mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Newport.
She was fined £168 for the offence, which occurred on April 10, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
Lois Pearce
Pearce was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.
The 27-year-old, of Bryn Gwyn Street, Bedwas, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Trethomas.
She was fined £107 for the offence, which occurred on December 16, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
David Davies
Davies was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.
The 61-year-old, of Woodland Place, Pengam, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Parkway Llwyncelyn Terrace in Caerphilly.
He was fined £146 for the offence, which occurred on November 25, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Darren Marsh
Marsh was fined £40 at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.
The 35-year-old, of Oaks End Close, Gelligaer, was clocked travelling faster than 50mph on a 50mph stretch of the A467 in Newport.
He was fined £168 for the offence, which occurred on September 13, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Mark Hillier
Hillier was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 5.
The 57-year-old, of Canberra Close, Penmaen, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Oakdale Terrace in Penmaen.
He was fined £250 for the offence, which occurred on January 9, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Sarah Jones
Jones was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 5.
The 39-year-old, of Heolddu Crescent, Bargoed, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Western Drive, Bargoed.
She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on January 13, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Tamara Halliwell
Halliwell was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 6.
The 23-year-old, of Llwyn On Road, Penmaen, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Parkway Llwyncelyn Terrace in Caerphilly.
She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on January 14, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
