HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly county borough who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from July 1 to 8.

Ashleigh Smith

Smith was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.

The 27-year-old, of Llewellyn Street, Gilfach, was clocked travelling at 50mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Newport.

She was fined £168 for the offence, which occurred on April 10, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lois Pearce

Pearce was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.

The 27-year-old, of Bryn Gwyn Street, Bedwas, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Trethomas.

She was fined £107 for the offence, which occurred on December 16, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Davies

Davies was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.

The 61-year-old, of Woodland Place, Pengam, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Parkway Llwyncelyn Terrace in Caerphilly.

He was fined £146 for the offence, which occurred on November 25, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Darren Marsh

Marsh was fined £40 at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.

The 35-year-old, of Oaks End Close, Gelligaer, was clocked travelling faster than 50mph on a 50mph stretch of the A467 in Newport.

He was fined £168 for the offence, which occurred on September 13, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mark Hillier

Hillier was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 5.

The 57-year-old, of Canberra Close, Penmaen, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Oakdale Terrace in Penmaen.

He was fined £250 for the offence, which occurred on January 9, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sarah Jones

Jones was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 5.

The 39-year-old, of Heolddu Crescent, Bargoed, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Western Drive, Bargoed.

She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on January 13, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tamara Halliwell

Halliwell was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 6.

The 23-year-old, of Llwyn On Road, Penmaen, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Parkway Llwyncelyn Terrace in Caerphilly.

She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on January 14, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.