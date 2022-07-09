NEWS that a popular Newport butchers is closing its doors has been met with sadness from the community.

Palfrey's, in Church Road, has been a stalwart of the Maindee area for decades, but has now closed for good.

In a statement posted to social media, the business said: “It is with great sadness we say goodbye. We would like to thank all customers past and present for their custom.”

Efforts to contact the owners were met with no response, but the Argus spoke to members of the community and business owners about the news.

An elderly couple who live nearby was shocked by the news.

They said: “It’s a shame, it’s been here a very long time we have been here for 56 years.

“It was even open back then, it is so sad to see it go as the local butchers was the place to go to get your bacon or sausages or even homemade pies, it is an end of an era.”

Before supermarket chains started selling meat or fish on their fresh food counters, businesses like Palfrey's thrived with customers buying fresh meat.

Palfreys butchers

The building that Palfrey's occupied is now up for sale, and what was once a thriving business now lies empty.

Business owners in the area have said they are concerned about the impact of the closure.

The owner of The Print Shop across the road is saddened by the news and is worried of how long his business will last in the area.

He said: “It’s a sign of the times and it’s very sad. Graham, who was running it before, will be very upset because it was a thriving business but it sad for the area.”

“It’s difficult times. I don’t know how much longer we will be here for as it’s been over 30 years and it is getting harder by the time, it’s tough very tough.”

Nataliee, of Betta Pets around the corner believes the butchers was part of the small community in the area.

She said: “It’s the end of the era, as it’s the little community that is going, I am 52 and always remember Palfrey's.

“Years ago, I always went in there as they did amazing beef pies, it is a shock that is closing.”