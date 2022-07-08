POLICE are on the hunt for the owner of a dog which allegedly attacked another dog.
The incident was reported to have happened while someone walked their dog alone Caenant Road in Caerphilly at around 10pm on Monday, July 4.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said:
“We received a call from a dog walker reporting that – at around 10pm on July 4 – his dog was attack by another described as being a ‘cream/grey American Bully’.
“They were walking along Caenant Road in Caerphilly at the time.”
Gwent Police officers are now appealing for information to find the owner of the dog.
The owner of the dog is described as being:
- Slim;
- White;
- In his early thirties;
- With dark curly hair.
“The owner of the dog may be able to help with our enquiries,” added the spokesman.
“If you were in the area at the time, or you have any information you believe may help put us in touch with the owner, please call 101, quoting log: 2200223924.”
