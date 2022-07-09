CONSTRUCTION work is now under way on a new development in Portskewett, Monmouthshire.

Property developer Lovell and partners Melin Homes, Candleston and Monmouthshire County Council marked the occasion with a breaking-ground ceremony on the Crick Road site.

The development, called Elderwood Parc, will consist of 269 new homes and a 32-bedroom care home, and is being built by Lovell.

The £45 million project will create 201 open market homes available for sale through Candleston, and 68 affordable homes available through Melin Homes, including a range of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

The care home will be managed by Monmouthshire County Council and feature individual houses designed around a communal, courtyard garden.

Work on Elderwood Parc will take place over five phases, and take approximately four and a half years to complete.

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We are thrilled that work has now officially started on Elderwood Parc in Portskewett.

“The development will provide much-needed, new homes for the local community, as well as a great place for them to live and work.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Melin Homes, Candleston, and Monmouthshire County Council to deliver this development, and are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

Paula Kennedy, Melin Homes Chief Executive said: "We have worked hard to ensure the development considers the local community, complimenting the beautiful countryside, with a variety of options for active travel encouraging people to walk and cycle as well as electric car charging points.

"It has been fantastic to visit the site today, and to see first-hand how by working in partnership we can benefit communities and the local economy.”

Mary Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said: “This project is an exciting step forward, in providing much-needed housing in tandem with the needs of some of the county’s more vulnerable residents."