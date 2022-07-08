A GIRL who was injured during an incident at a quarry in which a teenager died remains in a critical condition, police have confirmed.

Earlier this week, the emergency services were scrambled to a quarry in Abersychan, after receiving reports that the two teens had fallen.

The incident is understood to have taken place at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 6.

It was later confirmed by Gwent Police that a 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The second teen – a 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon - was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales for further treatment.

This afternoon, Gwent Police has issued an update, confirming that the girl “remains in critical condition”.

The force is continuing the investigate the incident. A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of an incident in Limekiln Road, Pontypool, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 6, after a boy and a girl fell from the quarry.

"A 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“A 14-year-old girl from the Blaenavon area sustained critical injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment by the Welsh Air Ambulance.

"The boy’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2200225719 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

In addition to the police, the Welsh Ambulance Service, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and a helicopter from the Welsh Coastguard was sent to the scene to assist.

Community reaction

Speaking on behalf of the community, Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "This is utterly heartbreaking news.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young boy who has died and I desperately hope for a recovery for the young girl

"Our whole community in the north of Torfaen is in shock and I know how difficult it will be for all staff and pupils at Abersychan School - our thoughts are with them at this awful time."