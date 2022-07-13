WET weather didn’t stop hundreds of people having fun at Glastonselfy 2022.

Glastonselfy – a festival held in memory of Glastonbury lover Leanne Self who died with cancer in 2015 – returned for its sixth year on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25.

The annual festival had been on hold during the Covid pandemic, but this year went ahead at a new venue: Pandy Park in Crosskeys and Cross Keys RFC.

Although impacted by railway strikes and the rain the festival was still packed with fun.

Jayne Jeremiah – who was Ms Self’s childhood friend and is the main organiser of Glastonselfy – said: “We’ve had two years with nothing really happening and people were glad to be out and together again.

“It was a great atmosphere; it was the worst weather ever but everyone was in a good spirit; it was unbelievable.”

She admitted that when it rained on the Friday she was panicked, with festival goers under a “massive marquee”.

“One person said ‘let’s just dance in the rain,” said Ms Jeremiah. “And everyone did; they didn’t care about the rain – the more it rained the more they danced.

“People were sliding around in the mud and clapping and cheering; it was like a bit of Glastonbury at Crosskeys.

“Some people said it was the best Glastonselfy they’d ever been to, despite the weather.

“I was stressed to hell, but it was probably my favourite one yet and the most memorable.”

The adverse weather continued on the Saturday, with rain, thunder and even hail. But the fun continued; although planned inflatables could not be used there were animal shows inside instead.

And the headliners – a tribute to Queen called One Vision – brought the sunshine.

“They came down from Liverpool to perform and arrived to thunder,” said Ms Jeremiah.

“I said ‘welcome to Wales’ and one of them said they always bring the sunshine… at about 8pm the sun came out and it was perfect.”

The festival is organised and run by volunteers – with the venue not charging for use and acts performing for free – with money raised for the festival supporting charities and good causes.

This year it was raising money for equipment and animals for Wellies Farm in Newport which welcomes children with additional needs, critical illnesses, or mental health issues.

More than £3,500 was raised for Wellies Farm through Glastonselfy 2022.

“It’s amazing considering the weather,” added Ms Jeremiah.

“Thank you to the club; they couldn’t do enough for us – we basically took over the place and they didn’t charge us a penny.

“There was one committee member who was 98 years old and helped every single day, even with the litter picking after the festival.

“Thank you to all the volunteers who helped set it up and to all the musicians and entertainers who did it all for free to make this possible.”