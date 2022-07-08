LOVE Island’s eighth series is well underway and with the Casa Amor segment now over, it hasn’t been short of drama, tears and jaw-dropping moments.
While ITV viewers have gotten to know the islanders quite well during the last few weeks, it’s easy to forget about the islanders lives outside of the villa.
This summer, the villa is home to a paramedic, business owners and a senior microbiologist.
Tasha Ghouri is a model and dancer but fans are yet to see her dance moves in the villa. Fellow islander Danica is also a dancer.
A video of Tasha dancing has emerged on popular social media video platform TikTok and she has quite the talent.
She is seen dancing with one other person in the video as she shows viewers a dance routine she’s learned.
@everythingandanything #loveisland #loveisland2022 #tashaghouri #dancer ♬ original sound - EverythingandAnything
Comments on the video show TikTok users’ reactions as one wrote: “She is so good”.
Another wrote: “I think she’s amazing”
A third took to the comment section to write: “Super”
New Love Island Couples from Casa Amor 2022
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi
- Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown
- Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove
- Chyna Mills and Jay Younger
- Summer Botwe and Dami Hope
- Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge
Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
