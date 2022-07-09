A COMMITTEE linking residents with the owners of a controversial quarry could be re-established by the autumn.

The quarry on Gelliargwellt Uchaf Farm, run by the Bryn Group, has caused tension in Gelligaer, Nelson and Penybryn’s communities due to concerns about dust, noise pollution and lorry movements.

A liaison committee aimed at encouraging a dialogue between residents and the owners of the quarry was set up in March 2010, but disbanded in June 2017 following a “significant reduction in complaints”.

However, last month Caerphilly MS Hefin David called for it to be re-established. And now Caerphilly County Borough Council leader Cllr Sean Morgan has confirmed it will be restarted.

Cllr Morgan said: “I’m acutely aware of ongoing concerns in the local community and can confirm that we are planning to restart the liaison group, with the full cooperation and agreement of the Bryn Group, in the autumn.

“This decision, along with other community engagement measures, will be considered by the cabinet over the coming months. As soon as we have agreed details, these will be communicated fully to all parties.”

Responding, Labour MS Mr David said: “I’ve been pushing for the re-establishment of a liaison group for some time and I’m delighted that Cllr Morgan has listened.

“I will, with residents, play an active part in the group.”

A final decision on whether to resurrect the group is to be made by cabinet members, who are expected to approve the set-up of the liaison committee. The next cabinet meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13.

The Bryn Group has previously said it would be “very happy” to see the set-up of the committee.

Cllr Morgan, who represents Nelson, added: “I hope this update clearly demonstrates that we are listening to genuine concerns being raised by the community and that this administration at Caerphilly County Borough Council will always look for a best way forward for all.”