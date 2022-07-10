HOW did you travel to Newport back in the day? A nipper service or double decker from school? Some may remember the Corporation bus service or travel with one of our many taxi companies. We hope these photographs from the South Wales Argus archive bring back some fond memories.
A view of Newport Bus Station in 1997
A very old-school bus in Newport
Buses for the Red and White Bus Company in 1992
One of Newport's Corporation buses
A school service bus for St Josephs RC High School stops at the Gaer in 1994
A Newport Transport 'Nipper' bus in 1987
A Bustler to Risca in 1986
St George's Taxis in Newport in 1994
Another Newport nipper bus from the 1990s
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here