HOW did you travel to Newport back in the day? A nipper service or double decker from school? Some may remember the Corporation bus service or travel with one of our many taxi companies. We hope these photographs from the South Wales Argus archive bring back some fond memories.

A view of Newport Bus Station in 1997

A very old-school bus in Newport

Buses for the Red and White Bus Company in 1992

One of Newport's Corporation buses

A school service bus for St Josephs RC High School stops at the Gaer in 1994

A Newport Transport 'Nipper' bus in 1987

A Bustler to Risca in 1986

St George's Taxis in Newport in 1994

Another Newport nipper bus from the 1990s