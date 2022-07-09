A PARTY will take over a park this weekend,

Pontypool Party in the Park is set to return to Pontypool Park - after a two year break due to lockdowns - on Saturday, July 9.

The 2022 event will include fun fair rides and live entertainment - including an appearance from Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Titan the Robot.

Read more about the 2022 event here.

But what about the years gone by?

The event usually proves popular, attracting thousands to enjoy live music and family fun.

Have a look at these pictures for some lovely photos of Pontypool Party in the Park in previous years...

Torfaen Play at Pontypool Party in the Park 2017. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Fun and games at Pontypool Party in the Park 2017. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The Tenovus choir performing at Pontypool Party in the Park. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Alice and Faith Harbon with a rabbit and a bearded dragon at the Greenmeadow Farm stand at the Pontypool Party in the Park 2017. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Matt Hemmings during his stunt BMX show at the Pontypool Party in the Park. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Raggsy performs at Pontypool Party in the Park. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Making a noise at a previous Pontypool Party in the Park

Fun at a previous Pontypool Party in the Park

A colourful performance at a previous Pontypool Party in the Park

James Wallace with Circus Whiz at Party in the Park 2019. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk