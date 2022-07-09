A LIFEBOAT and coastguard helicopter were deployed earlier this week as part of a missing person search.

Crews from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) were deployed on both sides of the Wales-England border on Thursday evening (July 7).

It came as part of efforts to assist the Gloucestershire Constabulary in a missing person search, in the Sedbury area of Gloucestershire.

The land search team from SARA’s Beachley base was deployed, along with Lifeboat 3, which was launched.

In addition, the SARA teams in Newport and Tewkesbury were placed on standby.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from both Chepstow and Portishead were also called to assist police with their search.

It has been confirmed that a police drone and the coastguard helicopter were airborne until 2am on Friday searching.

The search was halted overnight, and SARA teams were stood down on Friday morning (July 8).

Later that day, it was confirmed that the missing person had been found safe and well.

SARA statement in full

A spokesman from the SARA team in Beachley said: “Our land search team was called out, along with our Serve On K9 search dog partners, and SARA Lifeboat 3 was launched.

“Colleagues from SARA Tewkesbury and Newport Stations were placed on standby.

“Working with both Chepstow and Portishead Coastguard Rescue Teams, and both a police drone and the Coastguard helicopter, areas of interest were searched until 2am.

“The search was halted overnight pending further information, and this morning SARA teams were warned off for a potential further deployment. However we are pleased to say that the missing person was located safe and well this afternoon in the local area.

“Many thanks to everyone who responded.”