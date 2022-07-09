HUNDREDS gathered in a Gwent park this weekend, for a day of family fun and festivities.

After a two year covid-enforced absence, Party in the Park was once again able to take place in Pontypool on Saturday, July 9.

And, as crowds gathered in Pontypool Park, it is fair to say that the weather played its part.

With temperatures rising above 20 degrees before lunchtime, families and friend groups were seen soaking up the rays, while also enjoying the activities and entertainment on offer – most of it being completely free.

For those struggling with the heat, there was no shortage of refreshments either, with ice cream sellers and slush puppy stands almost certainly leaving the park having done a roaring trade.

Running from 11am through to 5pm, the day featured live music performances on the main stage, along with fun and games such as a bungee trampoline and face painting.

A number of organisations familiar in the community such as Newport County, Melin Homes, the Dragons, and even Gwent Police had a presence at the fun day, offering their own range of activities.

In addition, there was a craft fair with around 60 stalls for older attendees, and a funfair for those who are younger at heart.

The first event on what was a packed schedule kicked off at 11.45am, with children and staff from Osbourne Lodge Nursery in Pontypool taking part in a ‘Rainbow of Celebrations’ parade through the park.

Well done all at @PontypoolComCou for an excellent Party in the Park - nice to see such a good turnout on a lovely day in the park — Anthony Hunt (@PantegAnthony) July 9, 2022

The Osbourne Lodge Nursery ‘Rainbow of Celebrations’ parade

Ahead of the event, chairman of Pontypool Community Council, councillor Matt Ford, said: “We are thrilled to see the return of Party in the Park after two years of cancellations.

“The Community Council would like to thank all who have contributed towards making it a packed event, full of activities for all the family”.