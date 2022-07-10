WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the third season of Netflix's Sex Education.

HIT Netflix show Sex Education reportedly started filming for its fourth season earlier this week - but without a major and notable series regular.

While the cast and crew came together to start shooting scenes for the show – it was far away from Caerleon, which has previously served as a principle filming location.

With much of the first three seasons taking place at the fictional Moordale Secondary School, these scenes were shot at the principle building of the former University of Wales campus in Caerleon.

But, at the end of the third season of the show, it was revealed that the school would be sold to developers, with the characters having to find alternative education arrangements.

Caerleon Campus, a familiar sight for Sex Education fans

Somewhat ironically, this situation matches reality, as the Caerleon campus was a casualty in the merger between the University of Wales, Newport and the University of Glamorgan – closing in favour of new sites in Cardiff and Newport city centre, and being sold to property developers Redrow.

But, news that the site isn’t likely to feature in the new series of Sex Education doesn’t come as a major surprise, with the permission for filming on site having expired earlier this year.

So what is happening at Caerleon?





While filming is no longer taking place here, the former nursing college remains a hive of activity at this time.

Following the sale of the land by the university to Redrow, plans to convert the site into 219 homes have been moving forward at pace.

So much so, that some occupiers of the new homes at the now-named Parc-y-Coleg development have already moved in.

The show homes at Caerleon (Credit: Redrow)

The site is already home to a range of three and four bedroom properties, and there are also active show homes available for viewing.

All told, there is set to be 22 social housing properties within the development, six of which have been designated as low cost housing.

It is also understood that the listed main college building will have its frontage retained, and will be converted into apartments.

What has been said about the latest developments?





Andrew Williams, regional sales manager for Redrow South Wales said: “Parc y Coleg is attracting lots of attention.

“It really does have the wow factor so we’re delighted that we’ve got three beautiful show homes for prospective buyers to view.

“The homes all combine the very best of tradition with modern living to create the ideal space for growing families and those looking for a bit of extra space.

Inside a Henley showroom, one of the property types on offer in Caerleon (Credit: Redrow)

“Buyers can now come and see for themselves how we’re creating a better way to live and the choice of homes available here at Parc y Coleg.”

