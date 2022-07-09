AUDIENCES were left disappointed this week when Carmarthen comedian Rhod Gilbert pulled out of his show less than a week before his performance at Swansea Arena.

Gilbert was due to perform his Book of John show in front of a sell-out audience however as a result of on-going heath problems, he was forced to cancel.

The 53-year-old is due to undergo surgery next week following his lengthy struggle with neck and throat pain. Because of the amount of time that will be needed to recuperate following his surgery, he won’t be able to return to Swansea until next year. This, he said, ‘Came with a very heavy heart’.

“As many of you will know, I’ve been struggling with pain in my neck and throat over the past few months,” read his statement. “I’ve been receiving treatment and have continued to tour where possible.

"I had sincerely hoped to go ahead with all dates as scheduled, but I’m afraid that is not going to be possible. I am due to have surgery next week and will be hanging up my boots for a while whilst I recuperate. "We are currently working to reschedule all remaining shows for early 2023. All original tickets will be valid for the new dates so please bear with us whilst we work everything out, and expect an update early next week.

Meanwhile Swansea Arena has confirmed that Rhod will now perform 'The Book of John' at the venue on Friday, January 13, 2023.

"Unfortunately, Rhod Gilbert, his team and the team here at Swansea Arena have tried in earnest to make a snap change of date work, but next week's performance of The Book of John has been rescheduled. "We wish Rhod a speedy recovery, and we know that the show will be worth the wait."

Swansea Arena said that all tickets will remain valid for the new date. If anyone is unable to attend on the new date, they should visit the Arena Help Centre or call the Customer Contact Centre on 03330 096 690 for information on the options available.