Newport and the wider Gwent area is currently experiencing something of a heat wave.

And, if today’s forecast is anything to go by, that looks set to continue.

Anyone who was hoping for a little respite after a sweltering Saturday will likely be disappointed, as temperatures today are set to remain just as high – if not higher.

According to the weather experts at the Met Office, temperatures in Newport could soar as high as 26C on Sunday, July 10.

This looks set to happen at around 5pm, until around 7pm, when temperatures slowly start dropping into the evening.

Anyone looking to get their business done before temperatures reach sizzling levels face a race against the clock too, with 20C and above predicted from 11am until midnight.

It could well be a perfect day for soaking up the sunshine too, as the forecast suggest that clouds will be a rarity for most of the day.

Anyone planning on getting out of the city to escape the heat should plan carefully, especially if heading east – with forecasters estimating that temperatures in Monmouth will reach a frankly uncomfortable sounding 29C by mid-afternoon.

Blaenau Gwent should be a little cooler – but, only by one degree, which is a barely noticeable difference.

Below, you can check out an hour-by-hour forecast for what is almost certainly the hottest day of the year so far.

Hour-by-hour weather: Sunday, July 10

Newport

9am – Sunny day, 16C

10am – Sunny day, 18C

11am – Sunny intervals, 20C

12pm – Sunny day, 21C

1pm – Sunny day, 23C

2pm – Sunny day, 24C

3pm – Sunny intervals, 25C

4pm – Sunny day, 25C

5pm – Sunny day, 26C

6pm – Sunny day, 26C

7pm – Sunny day, 25C

8pm – Sunny day, 24C

9pm – Sunny day, 23C

10pm – Clear night, 21C

11pm – Clear night, 20C

Monmouthshire

10am – Sunny day, 18C

11am – Sunny intervals, 22C

12pm – Sunny intervals, 24C

1pm - Sunny day, 26C

2pm - Sunny day, 27C

3pm - Sunny day, 28C

4pm - Sunny day, 29C

5pm - Sunny day, 29C

6pm - Sunny day, 29C

7pm - Sunny day, 27C

8pm - Sunny day, 25C

9pm - Sunny day, 23C

10pm – Clear night, 20C

11pm – Clear night, 18C

Blaenau Gwent

10am – Sunny day, 18C

11am – Sunny intervals, 20C

12pm - Sunny day, 21C

1pm - Sunny day, 23C

2pm - Sunny day, 24C

3pm - Sunny day, 25C

4pm - Sunny day, 25C

5pm - Sunny day, 25C

6pm - Sunny day, 25C

7pm - Sunny day, 24C

8pm - Sunny day, 22C

9pm - Sunny day, 20C

10pm – Clear night, 18C

11pm – Clear night, 17C