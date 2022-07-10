Newport and the wider Gwent area is currently experiencing something of a heat wave.
And, if today’s forecast is anything to go by, that looks set to continue.
Anyone who was hoping for a little respite after a sweltering Saturday will likely be disappointed, as temperatures today are set to remain just as high – if not higher.
According to the weather experts at the Met Office, temperatures in Newport could soar as high as 26C on Sunday, July 10.
This looks set to happen at around 5pm, until around 7pm, when temperatures slowly start dropping into the evening.
Anyone looking to get their business done before temperatures reach sizzling levels face a race against the clock too, with 20C and above predicted from 11am until midnight.
It could well be a perfect day for soaking up the sunshine too, as the forecast suggest that clouds will be a rarity for most of the day.
Anyone planning on getting out of the city to escape the heat should plan carefully, especially if heading east – with forecasters estimating that temperatures in Monmouth will reach a frankly uncomfortable sounding 29C by mid-afternoon.
Blaenau Gwent should be a little cooler – but, only by one degree, which is a barely noticeable difference.
Below, you can check out an hour-by-hour forecast for what is almost certainly the hottest day of the year so far.
Hour-by-hour weather: Sunday, July 10
Newport
9am – Sunny day, 16C
10am – Sunny day, 18C
11am – Sunny intervals, 20C
12pm – Sunny day, 21C
1pm – Sunny day, 23C
2pm – Sunny day, 24C
3pm – Sunny intervals, 25C
4pm – Sunny day, 25C
5pm – Sunny day, 26C
6pm – Sunny day, 26C
7pm – Sunny day, 25C
8pm – Sunny day, 24C
9pm – Sunny day, 23C
10pm – Clear night, 21C
11pm – Clear night, 20C
Monmouthshire
10am – Sunny day, 18C
11am – Sunny intervals, 22C
12pm – Sunny intervals, 24C
1pm - Sunny day, 26C
2pm - Sunny day, 27C
3pm - Sunny day, 28C
4pm - Sunny day, 29C
5pm - Sunny day, 29C
6pm - Sunny day, 29C
7pm - Sunny day, 27C
8pm - Sunny day, 25C
9pm - Sunny day, 23C
10pm – Clear night, 20C
11pm – Clear night, 18C
Blaenau Gwent
10am – Sunny day, 18C
11am – Sunny intervals, 20C
12pm - Sunny day, 21C
1pm - Sunny day, 23C
2pm - Sunny day, 24C
3pm - Sunny day, 25C
4pm - Sunny day, 25C
5pm - Sunny day, 25C
6pm - Sunny day, 25C
7pm - Sunny day, 24C
8pm - Sunny day, 22C
9pm - Sunny day, 20C
10pm – Clear night, 18C
11pm – Clear night, 17C
