A major access route into Caerleon is set to be closed to vehicle traffic this week, as part of maintenance works.

Caerleon Bridge is set to be closed overnight on both Monday July 11, and Tuesday, July 12.

The bridge will be closed from 10pm to 6am on both nights.

But, while vehicles will be forced into a lengthy diversion if they wish to travel between Newport and Caerleon during this hours, pedestrian access to the crossing will remain accessible.

Newport City Council took to social media to confirm the specifics of the closure.

Caerleon Bridge will be closed overnight between Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 July from 10pm to 6am.



This is to allow for inspection works to take place.



Diversions will be in place during the closure. The pedestrian bridge will remain open throughout this period. pic.twitter.com/Awjxp461ll — Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) July 9, 2022

It comes as inspection work is set to take place, as part of a larger programme of maintenance.

Earlier this year, listed building consent was sought to allow for work to take place.

While it is not a building in a typical sense, the post medieval bridge is Grade II listed and as such, permission is required from the council, with input from Cadw, to undertake any work or make any changes to the structure.

Permission to carry out the work was granted in May 2022, and it is understood that it will be carried out by engineering, management and development consultancy company Mott MacDonald.