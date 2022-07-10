Police have been called to break up an illegal rave in the Caerphilly borough over the weekend.

Gwent Police received calls reporting that loud music could be heard coming from the Gwyddon Valley - an off-shoot of the Ebbw Valley in Abercarn.

It is understood that the calls came in during the early hours of Sunday, July 10.

At this time, it is alleged that the music was coming from an unlicensed music event – or a rave.

Police remain at the site this morning, and are said to be “liaising with those at the site.”

A section 63 notice has been served to those found in the area, which has directed them to leave, in line with the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

This act gives police the power to “remove persons attending or preparing for a rave”.

What’s more, members of the “wider community” are being asked to avoid the area at this time, as disruption is expected while dispersal efforts continue.

What have police said?





A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received calls reporting that loud music could be heard coming from Gwyddon valley, Abercarn, in the early hours of Sunday 10 July.

“Officers are currently in attendance, liaising with those at the site.”

Meanwhile, Gwent Police superintendent Vicki Townsend said: "In line with existing powers, and to ensure the safety of those going to unlicensed music events, and those in the vicinity, officers can close the event to prevent any escalation, seize equipment and prosecute organisers.

"We've now served a section 63 notice to those in the area, directing them to leave.

"Raves can cause serious disruption to nearby residents, pose risks to those in attendance, and will not be tolerated.

"As our officers continue to deal with the incident, and as people leave the site, we're asking the wider community to avoid the area wherever possible to avoid a build-up of traffic."

Anyone who spots the signs of a rave, or any other unusual activity, is asked to contact police by calling 101, 999 in an emergency, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.