CAERLEON Festival celebrated its 20th year this year which included a special free weekend on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.
Over the two days, more than 40 musical and entertainment acts entertained the crowd on the Quayside at the Hanbury Arms and in the garden of The Bell Inn.
There was also an arts/crafts/sculpture fair on the Festival Meadow.
A number of our camera club members were in attendance over the weekend and here are some images from the Saturday, as taken by our members.
