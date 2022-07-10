TWO people are under investigation after drugs searches proved successful.
Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire officers searched two addresses on Friday, July 8 on a drugs warrant and seized an undisclosed amount of class B drugs.
Following this, two people have been placed under investigation.
On Saturday, July 9, the officers also located and took into custody a wanted person who had a warrant issued for their arrest.
Busy few days for #MonNorthNPT. Two addresses searched on Friday following a drugs warrant. Class B drugs seized and two people under investigation as a result. Last night an outstanding wanted person was located in the south of the county and now in police custody. pic.twitter.com/SLSDw031x4— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) July 10, 2022
