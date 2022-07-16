A GWENT hospital’s children’s centre is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.

Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Children’s Centre was opened by Princess Anne in 1992.

The centre – which supports children with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties – was founded by Dr Tom Williams, a consultant paediatrician who saw a need for the provision in the community.

It was managed by the Umbrella Appeal charity until 2019, when Sparkle took over the running of the centre to provide a holistic approach to improving the lives of children from age 0 to 18 with complex disabilities.

The centre provides both medical support and leisure services.

A special coffee morning was held at one of the centre’s regular coffee morning support groups where families using the Sparkle service were joined by departments from the centre and were given a bespoke cake and gifts donated by ASDA, Morrison’s, Little Barn Cakes and Bailey’s Garage.

Sarah Painter-Sims, Sparkle’s family liaison officer, said: “I have the pleasure of working with an amazing team of staff at Nevill Hall that go above and beyond every day to support the families that attend the centre. Some of our staff have been here since the opening, while some were children themselves who attended HRH Princess Anne opening the centre.”

One of the families who used the centre was in attendance at the event. The family said: “Sarah is such a great support, I look forward to attending coffee mornings to catch up with her and other parents.”

Donna Colwill, children’s centre improvement and development manager, said: “It is a pleasure to be celebrating the anniversary of the opening of Nevill Hall. 30 years later and the centre continues to grow from strength to strength.

“The centre is family focused with a very friendly team who are passionate about delivering high quality services to our children, young people and families.”

More information about Sparkle and its work at Neville Hall Children’s Centre can be found at www.Sparkleappeal.Org.