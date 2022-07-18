A NUMBER of children were given a special screening of a new Disney film, alongside a goody bag of Disney products.

Newport charity Sparkle organised the event with MediCinema for children with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties and their families, where they were given a special film screening of the new Disney Pixar film Lightyear.

Archie and dad Chris

On the day, they were also able to enjoy children’s entertainers in the foyer and a goodie bag from the Walt Disney Company.

The film Lightyear is the origin story of Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear figure, where, almost 20 years after the first Toy Story film, fans are able to find out what happened to the ‘real’ Buzz Lightyear who inspired the popular toy in the 1995 film.

Zena and son Logan

Zena, who attended as a caregiver, said: “Serennu is our lifeline and safe haven. Our child has autism and his fascination is Toy Story. He can talk for hours about Buzz Lightyear, telling you all the facts and stats about him. The second word he spoke was ‘Buzz’ and it means the world to us to be here this evening.”

Jon Jones, MediCinema’s technical assistant commented. “The kids have been excited to see Lightyear for weeks. It’s been lovely for our families to be involved in something as special as this preview screening and to see all the children enjoying themselves so much.”

Based at the Serennu Children’s Centre at Rogerstone, the Serennu MediCinema is just one of six across the UK and the only one of its type in Wales. With its fully accessible cinema space, equipped with the latest technology and large screen. Serennu is fully supported by the Sparkle charity and is an integrated, holistic children’s centre, providing services to children and young people.

Purpose-built to allow children with complex disabilities to receive treatment, care, information, specialist leisure services, and consultation all under one roof, eliminating the need to travel to numerous care facilities.

Jayden with his Walt Disney Company goody bag

Its services help to improve emotional, mental, and physical health, reducing feelings of isolation, anxiety, and stress, and increasing patient resilience. Since MediCinema was founded in 1999 it has given more than 300,000 experiences to families, carers, and those closest to them.

Find out more about Sparkle and its centres at SparkleAppeal.org

While further information on Medicinema across the UK can be found at Medicinema.org.uk