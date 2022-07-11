A Newport woman has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Mrs Flora Robinson loves nothing more than a shopping spree in Marks and Spencer or an ice cream by the sea and is surrounded by a loving family.

Flora Robinson was born Flora Grant on June 28, 1922, in Newburgh, Fife to parents Mr and Mrs Robert Brough Grant as the second youngest of five girls - Ruby (b.1917, d.1939), Betty (b.1919, d.2013), Barbara (b.1920, d.1931) and Mima (b.1926, d.1975).

After leaving school, she worked as a live-in nanny for Marjorie Dence who owned and acted in the Perth Repertory Theatre, and her business partner David Steuart.

At the outbreak of the Second World War, she joined the ATS in Perth, being transferred to her first post in Plymouth. It was here that Ms Grant lost her hearing in one ear and most of her hearing in her other ear after working on an anti-aircraft gun site.

She was then moved to Newport at the Sorting Office. A blind date was set up for her by a friend where she met George Robinson, a young gunner in the Royal Artillery.

Granddaughter Caroline Hall said that it was “obviously love at first sight.” She continued: “They hadn’t been dating long when they were both on leave, they decided that they wanted to get married.

“They went to enquire at the Newport Registry Office and because they were both in uniform, the registrar agreed to marry them that day.

“So when my gran woke up on January 22, 1945, she didn’t know she was getting married.”

At the age of 22, Ms Grant became Mrs Robinson but shortly after their marriage, her 21-year-old husband was sent away to war. Mrs Robinson sent a telegraph to her mother in Scotland to announce the marriage.

The couple moved in with Mr Robinson’s family in Newport and Mrs Robinson gave birth to twin girls Patricia and Valerie on November 12, 1946.

“She had no idea she was expecting twins,” said Ms Hall.

The family remained with Mr Robinson’s parents until they were given a council house in Ringland Hill, Newport.

After the war, Mrs Robinson raised the family as a housewife, while Mr Robinson became a long-distance lorry driver. The four would visit Scotland every year to see the family and according to Ms Hall, her grandmother still has a Scottish accent despite living in Newport for 80 years. She also said her nan loves her homeland.

When he was 44, Mr Robinson was killed in a road traffic collision in his lorry. Mrs Robinson and her daughters were devastated. At this time, Valerie had married and moved out and Patricia had just married and was expecting her first child.

Mrs Robinson held various domestic jobs in Newport and while being blessed by the arrival of her many grandchildren, the years following her husband’s death were a struggle financially.

In her later years, Mrs Robinson moved from the house into a flat at Grange Court where she lived for 25 years.

Her daughters Patricia and Valerie sadly passed away in February 2000 and December 2010 respectively.

Around 10 years ago, Mrs Robinson moved to her current home at Linc Glyn Anwen in St Julian’s. She is now living in a self-contained flat and enjoys lunch in the communal dining room. Ms Hall said that although her grandmother receives ‘amazing’ personal care from the staff, she is still majorly self-sufficient

“Flora used to help run a music evening once a week for some of the residents to enjoy,” she said. “She liked to vary the music she played. It would range from Scottish music, easy listening but her favourite was the Rolling Stones.”

Mrs Robinson earned the nickname DJ Flo at the home.

Ms Hall said that her grandmother still has her mobility but does have early stages of Alzheimers and vascular dementia. “Whilst some things she struggles to remember, she still keeps up to date with current issues by reading her daily paper.

“Her favourite TV programme is Coronation Street, and she has watched it since it started. She enjoys reading books and she particularly likes to play scrabble with her grandson Steven on his weekly visit.

“Flora also likes to shop and her favourite being Marks & Spencers. I usually take her for a shopping spree to Culverhouse Cross. Until a few years ago, she would walk but now she has the luxury of me pushing her in a wheelchair.

“Another favourite trip we do is to Ogmore Beach. We like to sit, have an ice cream, and watch the tides come in/out.”

Mrs Robinson has six grandchildren: Steven, Robert, Suzanne, Caroline, Nicholas and Lindsay. She has eight great-grandchildren: Paige, Ashley, Bronwen, Tom, Niamh, Ciaran, Llewi and Erin and one great, great-grandson Henry.

Mrs Robinson celebrated her 100th birthday at Glyn Anwen with a party featuring her family, friends, residents and staff. Her niece Dorothy, nephew David and great nephews Sam and Jed all made the trip from Scotland to celebrate.

Prosecco and cake was served – with the cake being made by Glyn Anwen’s head cook Marcia. Mrs Robinson was extremely delighted with her special day and her card from the Queen.