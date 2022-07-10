A ROAD is closed in Monmouthshire due to an emergency.
Gwent Police have closed the road on Devauden Road in St Arvans between Laurel Park and Grange Road while they deal with a 'highways emergency.'
The force are advising anyone needing to travel along that area, should find an alternative route.
🚧Road Closure, St Arvans🚧— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 10, 2022
Stay safe
