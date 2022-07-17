SPARKLE children’s charity has received a number of visitors to its Serennu Centre recently.

Senedd Members Julie Morgan, the Welsh Government's deputy minister for social services, and and Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, visited the centre in Rogerstone to learn about the site and the work done by the charity.

The charity raised some of the challenges faced by parents of children with complex needs when looking for suitable childcare. The charity also provided the MS’s with a tour of the centre and introduced them to staff who attended the site as children themselves.

MS Jayne Bryant with Sparkle Trustee Nicole Garnon, MS Julie Morgan and Serennu Centre Manager Donna Colwill

Ms Bryant said: “The work they do there is exemplary, and the wonderful staff make a huge difference to the lives of the children and the families that need it the most. We are so lucky to have such a fantastic facility in Newport serving the Gwent area.!

Ms Morgan said: “I was so pleased to be able to visit Serennu and hear about the fantastic work Sparkle does to support our most vulnerable children and their families.

“Championing the childcare needs of young people with complex needs is vital as we recover from the pandemic, and it was great to see first-hand the leisure services and therapies available at Serennu and learn how they benefit the local community.”

Trustee Nicole Garnon added: “We are very lucky in Newport to have Serennu and the ability to provide leisure facilities and clubs from this one site, which the young people know well because this is also where they come for treatment and therapies.

“We are working hard to broaden this level of provision across the whole of Gwent. We believe very passionately that our way of working should act as a model for Wales.”

TSB Bank volunteers

The centre was also visited by volunteers from TSB Bank who helped work on Serennu’s new woodland walk in the accessible play space and sensory garden.

Sparkle fundraising officer, Ben Harris, said: “The community team at TSB are a shining example of the kind volunteering and fundraising which supports Sparkle in our commitment to #HelpingSpecialChildrenShine. Visitors and our playgroups at Serennu loved exploring the play areas and their freshly redecorated Wendy House over the weekend.”

Daniel Darby of TSB added: “My team of local mortgage advisors and I had such a rewarding day at Serennu, helping them maintain and freshen up their outside areas for the children and young people who will use them this year. I’m so proud of TSB, an organisation that proactively supports and encourages partners to volunteer within the local communities we serve, providing eight paid hours per year to help make a difference.”

Find out more about Sparkle services across Gwent on their website: https://www.sparkleappeal.org/