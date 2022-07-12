A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LIAM WATTS, 20, of Princess Court, Sirhowy, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Union Street on November 28, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALICIA WROOT, 21, of Ronald Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £404 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Mendalgief Road on February 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

STEFAN NORRIS, 27, of Dan Y Bryn, Gilwern, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence at The Cutting, Llanfoist, on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES POWER, 29, of St Georges Court, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence at Tredegar Business Park on January 14.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

VICTORIA WILLIAMS, 32, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £459 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hendre Farm Drive on December 18, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL PIOTR WYSOCKI, 29, of Castle Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD GILL, 38, of Waenheulog, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on January 23.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW CRAIG DREDGE, 37, of Rhyd Terrace, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VALENTIN MOSOR, 41, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TERENCE NOBLE, 58, of Alexandra Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE ALAN OAKLEY, 51, of Bryn Road, Markham, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BILLY MARTIN PRICE, 44, of Risca Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge driving without a licence on the Coldra roundabout on February 14.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTIAN RAYBOULD, 45, of Jeans Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.