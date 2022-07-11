If you are just itching for your next shopping splurge, Amazon Prime Day is just a day away.

Taking place from July 12 to 13, this huge sale sees top brands slashing prices exclusively for Prime members.

To help you make the most of the spending spree, budgeting expert at vouchers.co.uk, Andrea Knowles, has shared her top tips for bagging a bargain.

All this waiting around for #PrimeDay sure is taking its toll on instant pot. pic.twitter.com/0Dd52wBwkM — Amazon.co.uk (@AmazonUK) June 25, 2022

Amazon Prime Day: Expert tips for bargain hunters

1. Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up for free

To buy an Amazon Prime Day deal, you need to be a member. Whilst this is usually £7.99, they’re currently offering a 30-day free trial which will allow you to shop the deals on the day. Alternatively, if you’re a student, they’re currently offering you six months free if you sign up ahead of Prime Day, and then 50% off the membership price at just £3.99 per month.

2. Extra £6 for every £60 you put on Amazon gift cards

If you plan on spending a lot of money, it may be worth buying a gift card before the big day. They currently have a deal where if you buy a £60 gift card, you’ll get an extra £6 added to the balance. Do, however, be aware that this deal is only available to those who haven’t topped up their account in the last 36 months.

3. £40 Amazon voucher with Amazon credit card

If you are in the market for a credit card, consider signing up for Amazon’s Platinum credit card. New applicants will receive up to £40 as a gift card, plus you’ll be able to spend immediately on Amazon whilst you wait for your card. You’ll earn 1.5% back on Amazon purchases if you have Amazon Prime, and 0.75% if you don’t.

4. Create a wishlist and set yourself a budget

While the excitement of Amazon Prime Day can result in you spending a lot of money, a bargain is only a bargain if you wanted it in the first place. You should, therefore, create a wishlist beforehand. Ask yourself which items are a ‘want’ and which are a ‘need’ and place them in priority order on a piece of paper. Besides each item, you should write down your maximum budget for each product so that you avoid any unnecessary spending.

If you have your eye on an Amazon product, Prime Day is the time to buy. Picture: Canva

5. Share Amazon Prime benefits with your household

One of the biggest perks of a Prime membership is that you can share the benefits within your household, which includes Prime Day shopping. A household is considered to be ‘up to two adults and four children’. To allow your partner to join your account, go to the Amazon Households webpage.

6. Price check to know you’re getting the best deal

Before buying anything, make sure to check out the product on the free Amazon price tracker website, camelcamelcamel. You can see a price history chart which highlights when the product was the cheapest and by how much. Use this chart to uncover whether you’re getting a good deal as sometimes, the product has been cheaper on a non-discounted day and, therefore, may be worth holding off purchasing.

7. Amazon Prime Day Lighting Deals

What many Amazon Prime members are unaware of is that they host flash sales, otherwise known as Lighting Deals. Products will be available at heavily discounted prices for just 30 minutes, or even less if they sell out. To find these deals, you should check out the ‘Today’s Deal’ page. Also, keep in mind that products aren’t kept aside for you whilst they’re in your basket. You must check out for it to be yours.

8. Want an Amazon product? Now’s the right time to buy

Whilst thousands of products will be reduced over the two days, the best deals are always those that are Amazon’s own-brand, such as the Amazon Echo, Kindle, and more. So, if you’ve been after one of their products for a while, then now is the time to invest.