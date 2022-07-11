TEMPERATURES are set to climb towards 30C in Gwent across the next couple days as the Met Office has warned of an ongoing heatwave. 

The Met Office have issued advice for people to keep out of the direct sunlight as much as possible in the middle of the day as a period of warm, dry and settled weather continues across the UK into this weekend and through to next week.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, David Oliver, said: “The warm weather over much of England and Wales could last for much of next week.

“In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius over the weekend, and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week.

“Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year as well as dry and sunny for many areas.”   

A level three heat health alert has been issued for next week, advising people to drink plenty of fluids, and giving tips to keep cool.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead. 

“High temperatures are predicted for a prolonged period, so make sure to follow our simple health advice to beat the heat, such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly.” 

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for across Gwent over the next couple of days.

Newport

12pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

1pm – 26C – Sunny intervals

2pm – 27C – Cloudy

3pm – 27C – Cloudy

4pm – 27C – Cloudy

5pm – 27C – Sunny intervals

6pm – 27C – Sunny intervals

7pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

8pm – 24C – Sunny intervals

9pm – 23C – Sunny intervals

Tomorrow (Tuesday)

7am – 19C – Cloudy

8am – 20C – Cloudy

9am – 20C – Cloudy

10am – 21C– Cloudy

11am – 22C – Cloudy

12pm – 23C – Cloudy

1pm – 24C – Cloudy

2pm – 24C – Cloudy

3pm – 24C – Cloudy

4pm – 24C – Cloudy

5pm – 24C – Cloudy

6pm – 23C – Sunny intervals

7pm – 23C – Sunny intervals

8pm – 22C – Sunny intervals

9pm – 21C – Sunny intervals

Pontypool

12pm – 24C – Sunny intervals

1pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

2pm – 26C – Sunny intervals

3pm – 26C – Cloudy

4pm – 26C – Cloudy

5pm – 26C – Sunny intervals

6pm – 26C – Sunny intervals

7pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

8pm – 23C – Sunny intervals

9pm – 22C – Sunny intervals

Tomorrow (Tuesday)

7am – 19C – Cloudy

8am – 19C – Cloudy

9am – 20C – Cloudy

10am – 21C– Cloudy

11am – 22C – Cloudy

12pm – 23C – Cloudy

1pm – 23C – Cloudy

2pm – 24C – Cloudy

3pm – 24C – Cloudy

4pm – 24C – Cloudy

5pm – 24C – Cloudy

6pm – 23C – Cloudy

7pm – 23C – Cloudy

8pm – 22C – Cloudy

9pm – 20C – Sunny

Chepstow

12pm – 26C – Sunny

1pm – 27C – Sunny

2pm – 28C – Sunny intervals

3pm – 28C – Cloudy

4pm – 28C – Cloudy

5pm – 28C – Cloudy

6pm – 28C – Sunny intervals

7pm – 26C – Sunny intervals

8pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

9pm – 23C – Cloudy

Tomorrow (Tuesday)

7am – 19C – Cloudy

8am – 20C – Cloudy

9am – 21C – Cloudy

10am – 22C– Cloudy

11am – 23C – Cloudy

12pm – 25C – Cloudy

1pm – 25C – Cloudy

2pm – 25C – Cloudy

3pm – 26C – Cloudy

4pm – 26C – Cloudy

5pm – 25C – Cloudy

6pm – 25C – Cloudy

7pm – 24C – Cloudy

8pm – 23C – Cloudy

9pm – 22C – Sunny intervals

Ebbw Vale

12pm – 23C – Sunny

1pm – 24C – Sunny intervals

2pm – 24C – Cloudy

3pm – 24C – Cloudy

4pm – 25C – Cloudy

5pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

6pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

7pm – 24C – Sunny intervals

8pm – 22C – Sunny intervals

9pm – 21C – Cloudy

Tomorrow (Tuesday)

7am – 18C – Cloudy

8am –18C – Cloudy

9am – 19C – Cloudy

10am – 20C– Cloudy

11am – 21C – Cloudy

12pm – 22C – Cloudy

1pm – 22C – Cloudy

2pm – 22C – Cloudy

3pm – 22C – Cloudy

4pm – 22C – Cloudy

5pm – 22C – Cloudy

6pm – 22C – Cloudy

7pm – 21C – Cloudy

8pm – 20C – Sunny intervals

9pm – 19C – Sunny

Caerphilly

12pm – 24C – Sunny

1pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

2pm – 26C – Cloudy

3pm – 26C – Cloudy

4pm – 27C – Cloudy

5pm – 27C – Sunny intervals

6pm – 26C – Sunny intervals

7pm – 25C – Sunny intervals

8pm – 23C – Sunny intervals

9pm – 22C – Cloudy

Tomorrow (Tuesday)

7am – 18C – Cloudy

8am –19C – Cloudy

9am – 20C – Cloudy

10am – 21C– Cloudy

11am – 21C – Cloudy

12pm – 23C – Cloudy

1pm – 23C – Cloudy

2pm – 23C – Cloudy

3pm – 23C – Cloudy

4pm – 23C – Cloudy

5pm – 22C – Cloudy

6pm – 22C – Sunny intervals

7pm – 21C – Sunny intervals

8pm – 21C – Sunny intervals

9pm – 20C – Sunny intervals