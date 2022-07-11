TEMPERATURES are set to climb towards 30C in Gwent across the next couple days as the Met Office has warned of an ongoing heatwave.
The Met Office have issued advice for people to keep out of the direct sunlight as much as possible in the middle of the day as a period of warm, dry and settled weather continues across the UK into this weekend and through to next week.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, David Oliver, said: “The warm weather over much of England and Wales could last for much of next week.
“In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius over the weekend, and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week.
“Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year as well as dry and sunny for many areas.”
A level three heat health alert has been issued for next week, advising people to drink plenty of fluids, and giving tips to keep cool.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead.
“High temperatures are predicted for a prolonged period, so make sure to follow our simple health advice to beat the heat, such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly.”
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for across Gwent over the next couple of days.
Newport
12pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
1pm – 26C – Sunny intervals
2pm – 27C – Cloudy
3pm – 27C – Cloudy
4pm – 27C – Cloudy
5pm – 27C – Sunny intervals
6pm – 27C – Sunny intervals
7pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
8pm – 24C – Sunny intervals
9pm – 23C – Sunny intervals
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
7am – 19C – Cloudy
8am – 20C – Cloudy
9am – 20C – Cloudy
10am – 21C– Cloudy
11am – 22C – Cloudy
12pm – 23C – Cloudy
1pm – 24C – Cloudy
2pm – 24C – Cloudy
3pm – 24C – Cloudy
4pm – 24C – Cloudy
5pm – 24C – Cloudy
6pm – 23C – Sunny intervals
7pm – 23C – Sunny intervals
8pm – 22C – Sunny intervals
9pm – 21C – Sunny intervals
Pontypool
12pm – 24C – Sunny intervals
1pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
2pm – 26C – Sunny intervals
3pm – 26C – Cloudy
4pm – 26C – Cloudy
5pm – 26C – Sunny intervals
6pm – 26C – Sunny intervals
7pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
8pm – 23C – Sunny intervals
9pm – 22C – Sunny intervals
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
7am – 19C – Cloudy
8am – 19C – Cloudy
9am – 20C – Cloudy
10am – 21C– Cloudy
11am – 22C – Cloudy
12pm – 23C – Cloudy
1pm – 23C – Cloudy
2pm – 24C – Cloudy
3pm – 24C – Cloudy
4pm – 24C – Cloudy
5pm – 24C – Cloudy
6pm – 23C – Cloudy
7pm – 23C – Cloudy
8pm – 22C – Cloudy
9pm – 20C – Sunny
Chepstow
12pm – 26C – Sunny
1pm – 27C – Sunny
2pm – 28C – Sunny intervals
3pm – 28C – Cloudy
4pm – 28C – Cloudy
5pm – 28C – Cloudy
6pm – 28C – Sunny intervals
7pm – 26C – Sunny intervals
8pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
9pm – 23C – Cloudy
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
7am – 19C – Cloudy
8am – 20C – Cloudy
9am – 21C – Cloudy
10am – 22C– Cloudy
11am – 23C – Cloudy
12pm – 25C – Cloudy
1pm – 25C – Cloudy
2pm – 25C – Cloudy
3pm – 26C – Cloudy
4pm – 26C – Cloudy
5pm – 25C – Cloudy
6pm – 25C – Cloudy
7pm – 24C – Cloudy
8pm – 23C – Cloudy
9pm – 22C – Sunny intervals
Ebbw Vale
12pm – 23C – Sunny
1pm – 24C – Sunny intervals
2pm – 24C – Cloudy
3pm – 24C – Cloudy
4pm – 25C – Cloudy
5pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
6pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
7pm – 24C – Sunny intervals
8pm – 22C – Sunny intervals
9pm – 21C – Cloudy
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
7am – 18C – Cloudy
8am –18C – Cloudy
9am – 19C – Cloudy
10am – 20C– Cloudy
11am – 21C – Cloudy
12pm – 22C – Cloudy
1pm – 22C – Cloudy
2pm – 22C – Cloudy
3pm – 22C – Cloudy
4pm – 22C – Cloudy
5pm – 22C – Cloudy
6pm – 22C – Cloudy
7pm – 21C – Cloudy
8pm – 20C – Sunny intervals
9pm – 19C – Sunny
Caerphilly
12pm – 24C – Sunny
1pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
2pm – 26C – Cloudy
3pm – 26C – Cloudy
4pm – 27C – Cloudy
5pm – 27C – Sunny intervals
6pm – 26C – Sunny intervals
7pm – 25C – Sunny intervals
8pm – 23C – Sunny intervals
9pm – 22C – Cloudy
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
7am – 18C – Cloudy
8am –19C – Cloudy
9am – 20C – Cloudy
10am – 21C– Cloudy
11am – 21C – Cloudy
12pm – 23C – Cloudy
1pm – 23C – Cloudy
2pm – 23C – Cloudy
3pm – 23C – Cloudy
4pm – 23C – Cloudy
5pm – 22C – Cloudy
6pm – 22C – Sunny intervals
7pm – 21C – Sunny intervals
8pm – 21C – Sunny intervals
9pm – 20C – Sunny intervals
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here