POLICE have confirmed no arrests were made after officers were sent in to break up an "unlicensed music event" in the Gwent countryside.

The event - more commonly known as an illegal rave - took place in the Gwyddon Valley, near Abercarn, on the weekend and led to several calls to the police, complaining about the loud music.

Gwent Police confirmed in an earlier statement that it had served a Section 63 notice to the attendees, directing them to leave the area.

Superintendent Vicki Townsend earlier said police could use Section 63 notices to close events and "prevent any escalation, seize equipment and prosecute organisers".

On Monday, the force said it believed around 100 people were at the event.

And while no arrests were made, officers did seize music equipment and two vehicles during the crackdown on Sunday.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said "raves can cause serious disruption to nearby residents, pose risks to those in attendance, and will not be tolerated".

The force also encouraged anyone who spots the signs of a rave, or any other unusual activity, to contact police by calling 101, 999 in an emergency, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

According to the police, signs that a rave may be taking place include:

• posters or messages on social media advertising a ‘rave’

• locks and chains on fields and private land being cut or tampered with

• unusual traffic activity - i.e. large convoys of cars on quieter/rural roads

• sound equipment and marquees or tents being set up

• power generators being hired and bought onto land/rural locations

• flattened or disturbed hedgerows

• loud music and sound checks in locations where this would not be expected.