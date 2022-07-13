A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to a crack cocaine trafficking charge.

Curtis Carvalho, 24, denies possession of the class A drug in Newport on June 9.

The defendant also pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date.

Carvalho, of Anderson Place, Adamsdown, Cardiff, is due to stand trial on December 15.

He was granted conditional bail by Judge Niclas Parry.