A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to a crack cocaine trafficking charge.
Curtis Carvalho, 24, denies possession of the class A drug in Newport on June 9.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The defendant also pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date.
Carvalho, of Anderson Place, Adamsdown, Cardiff, is due to stand trial on December 15.
He was granted conditional bail by Judge Niclas Parry.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article