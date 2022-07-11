THESE are the three people most wanted by Gwent Police right now.

Matthew Knight

Matthew Knight, 39, from Abergavenny, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison in May and has been recalled to jail.

He was locked up for 16 months at Cardiff Crown Court in November 2021 after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Knight has links to the Monmouthshire and Torfaen areas.

Reference: 2200163080

Nicholas Bradbeer

Detectives would like to speak to Nicholas Bradbeer, 29, from Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, in connection with a burglary investigation.

He also has links to the nearby Rhymney area.

Reference: 2200208287

Karlie Tuft

Karlie Tuft, 33, from Newport, is wanted after she slashed a woman’s face with a knife at a party in the city.

She failed to attend either her trial at Cardiff Crown Court in June or her subsequent sentencing hearing earlier this month.

Tuft was found guilty by a jury of wounding with intent and jailed for six years and six months.

She is 5ft 2in tall with brown hair and brown eyes, has a tattoo of two stars on the left side of her neck and a butterfly on her ankle and a gun on her right thigh.

Tuft also has a piercing on her bottom left lip.

Reference: 2100061623