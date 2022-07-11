JETSKI riders were thrown from their craft, which had then blown half a mile away from them, leaving them with no way of getting ashore, until the RNLI intervened.

Shortly after midday on Saturday, July 9, the Coastguard received reports that a jetski appeared to have broken down some way off Pendine beach and was drifting out to sea.

Tenby lifeboats made their way to Pendine and when they arrived on the scene a passing yacht was preparing to assist the casualties after noticing the drifting jetski.

It turned out the occupants had been thrown from the jetski, which had then blown half a mile away from them due to the offshore wind, leaving them with no way to get ashore and no means of summoning help.

A Y-boat was launched and recovered both casualties, who were then taken aboard the lifeboat, where they were checked over to ensure they didn’t need any medical assistance.

The jetski was then taken in tow towards Pendine. Its occupants made their way ashore, none the worse for their ordeal.

Lifeboat crews were stood down and returned to station, at 1.20pm.

An RNLI spokesperson said this incident could have been very serious.

"We would like to remind people to have suitable means for calling for help, by way of a VHF radio, marine flares or even a mobile phone in a waterproof carry case," said the spokesperson.

"We are grateful for the ever-watchful eyes of the lifeguards who spotted the jetski drifting and reported it to the Coastguard.

"Without them, this incident could have been a lot more serious."