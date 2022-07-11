A DOG has been put down after a reported attack on two people at a house in Blaenau Gwent.
Police confirmed officers were called out to a property in Llanhilleth "following reports of a dog attack inside a house".
A spokesperson for the force said a 37-year-old woman suffered injuries to her neck.
A 34-year-old man was also hurt in the attack, receiving injuries to his arm.
Neither injury is thought to be life-threatening, police said.
The dog involved in the incident was "contained within the property" and was later taken by police to a vet "to be destroyed".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here