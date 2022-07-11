A DOG has been put down after a reported attack on two people at a house in Blaenau Gwent.

Police confirmed officers were called out to a property in Llanhilleth "following reports of a dog attack inside a house".

A spokesperson for the force said a 37-year-old woman suffered injuries to her neck.

A 34-year-old man was also hurt in the attack, receiving injuries to his arm.

Neither injury is thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The dog involved in the incident was "contained within the property" and was later taken by police to a vet "to be destroyed".