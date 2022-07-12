A DRUG dealer has been remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis.
Feriz Arifaj, 51, of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran, admitted possession of the class B drug with intent to supply in the town on June 11.
The defendant’s barrister Scott Bowen said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.
MORE NEWS: Gwent Police’s most wanted right now
His sentence was adjourned by Judge Niclas Parry.
Nuhu Gobir appeared for the prosecution.
Arifaj was assisted by an Albanian interpreter during the short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here