A MAN is calling on Tesco to change the packaging of its toilet cleaning wipes - after he was left with "burning pain" when he mistakenly used them as loo roll for days.

Leon Gleed, 29, developed soreness around his rear end and was confused - until he suddenly realised he'd been using anti bacterial toilet cleaner wipes.

The lorry driver's girlfriend Sadie Williams, 29, picked up Tesco's Active Flushable Toilet Wipes from a Tesco Express store in Risca, south Wales last month.

She placed them in the bathroom next to the toilet where Leon mistook them for toilet paper wipes.

A few days and multiple trips to the toilet later, Leon had developed a nasty rash.

He checked the packaging of the wipes and confessed to Sadie - who he said burst out laughing.

Leon says although it was a silly mistake to make, he believes cleaning products should be labelled more clearly to avoid any risk of confusion.

Leon, from Cwmbran, south Wales, said: "I thought the product was wet wipes you use to go to the toilet with - but as it turned out, that wasn't the case.

"When I developed the soreness I knew something wasn't quite right and when I checked the packaging it said 'kills 99 percent of bacteria'.

"Sadie said to me 'how can you be so stupid', but I think cleaning products should have warning labels on them so they're more identifiable.

"I've come through the worst of it now - I had to use Sudocrem down there for a week.

"Being a lorry driver it was hard to get in and out of the truck for a while because of the constant chafing and burning pain.

"The only way I can describe it is like the night after a hot curry but ten times worse!

"I know it was a silly mistake to make but I'm convinced there's other people out there who have done the same!"

A spokesperson for Tesco, said: "We were sorry to hear about this.

"We make the labelling on our packaging as clear as possible for customers.

"Our toilet roll and related products are also in a separate aisle in the Risca Extra from these cleaning wipes."