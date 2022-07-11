AN international reggae festival is set to arrive in Newport this summer in celebration of Jamaica’s 60 years of independence.

The Reggae and Riddim festival was designed by Welsh award-winning youth charity Urban Circle alongside The Jamaica Rastafari Indigenous Village, the University of South Wales and JukeBox Collective.

It is a two-day event that will take place on July 30 and 31st and will be the first international event that the charity has held at Tredegar House in Duffryn.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, says she is delighted the event has been endorsed by the Jamaican government as an official celebration of Jamaica and its 60 years of independence.

She said: "I am pleased to support Urban Circle and the work they do with young people in the city. This festival is going to be an incredible event for our culturally diverse and exciting city.

“It will help strengthen bonds across Newport and internationally, it is amazing that we are having this event in Newport on the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence.

“Newport will always be linked to these celebrations.”

The Reggae and Riddim festival is for all ages to enjoy and experience the cultural heritage of Jamaica and Wales through music.

It can also be experienced by food, art, fashion, wellness and knowledge. The festival will see international artists such as Maxi Priest, Carrol Thompson and Richie Spice performing.

BBC radio host and reggae star Aleighcia Scott will also be performing, with sound systems from Cardiff, Newport and Birmingham sharing familiar and new hits, with poets and bands from across the region.

Edward Wray, cultural ambassador for the Jamaican government, is delighted with Newport hosting the event.

He said: “Urban Circle Newport partnering with the Rastafari indigenous Village, has the potential to create pathways to peace, justice, inclusion and better understanding of diversity within communities at all levels.”

On July 15, at the Newport city centre campus, 100 free tickets will be handed out to vulnerable families who are struggling with rising cost of living.

The annual Pill carnival will also be celebrating the 60-year anniversary of Jamaican independence.

The event celebrates the multicultural community of Newport and the local Pill area. Ann Barton, organiser of the event, is keen to promote the multicultural importance of the carnival and the Reggae and Reddim event.

She said: “The event will draw in a lot of people as a lot of people love reggae music, the organiser is good with what he does with festivals.

“At our carnival the Jamaican community are fantastic, they always get involved and are marvellous. We will have reggae there and a lot of lovely live music, its going to be a big one.”

This year the festival will feature 20 floats, marching bands, a fairground, food vendors and a new addition to the carnival - a tea tent which will provide tea, cakes and a place to relax.

The past two years has had an impact on people’s lives and has been tough for the organising committee who hope to bring back the best of the carnival.

Barton added: “Back in the day the carnival was marvellous, and we are trying to get back to that, there are six of us on the committee and are we are passionate about keeping the pill carnival alive.

“It will be the biggest and best carnival that we have ever done.”

For tickets for the Reggae and Riddim festival visit http://www.reggaeriddimfestival.com/