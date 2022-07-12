ANOTHER sinkhole has opened up in Monmouthshire according to eyewitness reports.
After news yesterday that a hole had appeared in the roadway in the village of St Arvans near Chepstow, further reports have been received of another hole.
The latest sinkhole is located in Usk.
Smaller in size than the St Arvans sinkhole, the Usk hole is, Monmouthshire County Council say, the result of a water leak.
It is located on the pavement, near the exit to Usk Castle.
This means an impact on traffic is unlikely.
MCC have said that Welsh Water have been out to the site and recorded the fault for repair.
"We have placed a plate over the sink hole, along with cones and signs to keep it safe for users of the footway until such a time Welsh Water return to open and repair the leak," a council spokesperson said.
