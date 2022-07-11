GWENT Police have confirmed that a body found near the M4 was that of missing Caldicot man Dean Upton.
Mr Upton, 57, had been reported as missing in November 2021 and was last seen in Caldicot on November 19.
His body was found in water, in wasteland near Magor Junction on the M4.
Gwent Police have said that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Gwent Police social media statement
A Gwent Police spokesperson posted the following on social media: "The body of a man that was found in water, in wasteland just off the M4 near the Magor junction, on 8 May, has now been confirmed as Dean Upton from Caldicot.
"The 57-year-old had been reported as missing in November last year.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious."
