FIREARMS officers were called in to assist with the arrest of a teenage boy in Newport.

Gwent Police attended an address in Tone Close, Bettws, at 1.20pm on Monday, July 11.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We attended an address in Tone Close, Bettws, Newport at around 1.20pm on Monday, July 11.

"Officers attended, supported by specially-trained firearms officers, and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery who remains in custody at this time."

