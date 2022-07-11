FIREARMS officers were called in to assist with the arrest of a teenage boy in Newport.
Gwent Police attended an address in Tone Close, Bettws, at 1.20pm on Monday, July 11.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We attended an address in Tone Close, Bettws, Newport at around 1.20pm on Monday, July 11.
"Officers attended, supported by specially-trained firearms officers, and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery who remains in custody at this time."
