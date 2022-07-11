The Welsh Government’s proposals to increase the size on the Senedd are entitled “A stronger voice for the people of Wales.”

I do not disagree with that aspiration; in fact it is a very noble concept.

However, I do believe the proposals as they currently stand are severely flawed and could impede the very aims it sets out to achieve.

As a member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales I genuinely want to see a Senedd as diverse and as inclusive as possible and I don’t think anyone can comprehend how much I dream of seeing a Senedd which has more women, more people of colour, more members of the LGBTQ community and more disabled people.

But the introduction of a gender quota could result in increasing the number of women at the expense of other minority groups who I am sure would equally make an invaluable contribution to the make up of the next Welsh Parliament.

As a woman of colour I believe the pursuit of gender balance should never be at the expense of genuine diversity and equality.

I am proud of the fact that I am the first woman of colour to be elected to the Senedd but, I did not get elected due to the colour of my skin. I got elected on my own merit through equal competition with some very hard working and capable Conservative candidates.

The people of Wales need to be convinced that members of this Senedd are not here merely because they “tick all the boxes” to fulfil some artificial quota.

The proposals recommend there should be 16 Senedd constituencies each electing six Senedd Members by a closed proportional list system.

Frankly, I fail to see how this delivers a stronger voice and better representation because this new voting system severs the direct accountability of elected representatives with their voters and increases the power of political parties to impose candidates on local people.

The Welsh Government claims these proposals will better serve the people of Wales and give them a stronger voice.

Personally if Labour and Plaid believe the people of Wales are content to see up to £100 million spent over the next five years on more politicians, then let them put the question to the people by way of a referendum.

This is the people’s Senedd after all, so why not let the people of Wales decide?